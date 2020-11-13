Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.