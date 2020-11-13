Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

ARAV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

