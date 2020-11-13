Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

