Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

