ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42.

