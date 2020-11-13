Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,042 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

