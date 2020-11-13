Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.79. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $171.84.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

