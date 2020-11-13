Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Insider Sells $22,424.70 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) insider Luisa M. Stamm sold 4,397 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $22,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASMB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

