AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

