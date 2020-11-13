Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 337,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,185,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$0.10 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

