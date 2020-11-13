Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.88. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,036,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,436. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Athenex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Athenex by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

