Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLKY. SEB Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATLKY stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

