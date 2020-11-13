Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

