AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

ATRC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 77.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.