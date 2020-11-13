AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.9% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 368,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

T opened at $28.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

