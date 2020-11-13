AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.