Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

