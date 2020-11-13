Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.