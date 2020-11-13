Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.