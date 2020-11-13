Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

