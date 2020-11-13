AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

