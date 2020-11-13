AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $54.30 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

