Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

