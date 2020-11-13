Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Down to $4,000.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,000.00, but opened at $3,715.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $4,025.00, with a volume of 23,247 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,548.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 500 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,112 ($53.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,560 ($26,861.77). Insiders have bought a total of 510 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,081 over the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

