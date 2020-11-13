B. Riley Cuts Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target to $7.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

WTRH stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

