B. Riley Raises Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $18.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STL. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NYSE STL opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

