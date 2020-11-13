Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,295,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.