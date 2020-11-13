Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $99.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $83.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,949 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

