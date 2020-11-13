Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

