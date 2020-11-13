Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

