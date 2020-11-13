Bank of America Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

