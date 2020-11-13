BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) CFO Leslie Lunak Sells 10,440 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.