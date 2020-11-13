Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

