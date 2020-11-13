Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Acquires $24,260.00 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,879.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

