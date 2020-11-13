Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 660.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Barratt Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 516.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.94.

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

