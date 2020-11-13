Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $28.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.