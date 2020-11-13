BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $283.65 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $7,005,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,456,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,102 shares of company stock valued at $77,102,148. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

