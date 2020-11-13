Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.