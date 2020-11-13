BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 8% year over year to 66 Mt in first-quarter fiscal 2021 driven by record production at Jimblebar and strong supply chain performance. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The surge in iron prices holds promise. Its focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient through smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run. However, the expected decline in global steel demand, as growth in China will be offset by weak demand elsewhere due the impact of the pandemic, remains a major concern.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

