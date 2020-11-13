BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

BIGC stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

