Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,566.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,493.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

