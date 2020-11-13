BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $373.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.63.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

