Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.75

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 3585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,015,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

