BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Critical Analysis

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.69 -$7.62 million N/A N/A China Liberal Education $5.26 million 6.98 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -174.48% -1,749.63% -15.72% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Liberal Education beats BioHiTech Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

