Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Sells $208,278.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $208,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.