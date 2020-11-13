BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 211.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGR opened at $6.44 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

