Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCOR. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

BCOR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

