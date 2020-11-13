Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Head to Head Survey

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89% (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HYLN) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of (HYLN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.37 $24.30 million $1.49 9.42 (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Bird and (HYLN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 (HYLN) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. (HYLN) has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than (HYLN).

Summary

Blue Bird beats (HYLN) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

