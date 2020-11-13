BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

