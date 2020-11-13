BMO Capital Markets Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $47.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSOD. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.82.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

